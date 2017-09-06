Teck expects lower steelmaking coal prices in third quarter

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO) said it expected lower average realized prices on the sale of steelmaking coal for the third quarter.

Teck, the largest North American producer of steelmaking - or coking - coal, said it expects prices to be between $158 and $163 per tonne, lower than the $170 benchmark price it set for the quarter.

However, the Vancouver, Canada-based company raised its steelmaking coal sales volume forecast for the quarter to between 7.2 and 7.5 million tonnes, citing strong demand.

The company had earlier forecast sales volume of at least 7 million tonnes.