Tesla Model 3 on track for September production; company posts smaller quarterly loss

Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) posted a smaller quarterly loss and said its mass-market Model 3 sedan was on track for volume production by September.

The company's net loss attributable to common shareholders narrowed to US$121.3 million, or 78 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from US$320.4 million, or US$2.44 per share, a year earlier.

Tesla, which is led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, said revenue rose 88 per cent to US$2.28 billion.

The company is betting big on Model 3 to help it meet its goal of producing 500,000 cars annually in 2018.