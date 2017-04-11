Canada’s weak loonie is not to blame for the lack of investment in innovation by businesses, says long-time Canadian executive John Risley.

“That is so much crap,” he told BNN in an interview. “This is what the problem is with Canada. ‘What’s the excuse? Give me today’s excuse as to why we’re not doing it.’ That’s absolute horse manure.”

As CFFI Ventures President, Risley runs a holding company that invests in about 20 businesses in Canada and the U.S. (including Clearwater Seafoods, the company he co-founded in 1976).

Risley says Canadian businesses are lacking the “sense of urgency” when it comes to investing, particularly in new ideas.

"Real innovation is about having passion about something, about believing in the opportunity and not really believing, perhaps, in the business case.”

He’s calling on corporate Canada to take more risks to drive innovation.

“Every business in Canada would tell you that they’re innovative,” he said. “But the problem is the minute they talk about innovation, they talk about product improvement, and they talk about processes around decision-making…. Real innovation is about having passion about something, about believing in the opportunity and not really believing, perhaps, in the business case.

He points to research hubs like Waterloo’s Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics, established by BlackBerry co-founder Mike Lazaridis, offering plenty of fresh ideas worth investing in.

Yet Risley is unsure whether Canada will take advantage of such opportunities for innovation to thrive.

“Do we have the right culture? Do we have the right risk-appetite? Do we have the capital market strength, if you like, to get in there and write the big cheques that are going to be necessary to write to keep these ideas growing,” he said.

Canada needs to improve its support for small business financing, says Risley, who is currently chairman of of Futurpreneur Canada, a non-profit that helps young entrepreneurs launch and grow a successful businesses. There is currently a “big void” funding for companies looking between $3 million-$50 million in investment.