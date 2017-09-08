Monday, September 11

- Notable data: Canadian housing starts

- Canada Jetlines holds news conference in Toronto on launch plan (10 a.m.)

Tuesday, September 12

- SNC-Lavalin holds investor day meeting in Montreal (8:15 a.m.)

- Home Capital Group holds special shareholders' meeting for vote on second tranche of Berkshire Hathaway investment (10 a.m.)

- Caterpillar holds investor day (11 a.m.)

- Apple to unveil products at event in Cupertino, California (1 p.m.)

- Hillary Clinton's "What Happened" book to be released

Wednesday, September 13

- Statistics Canada releases census date on household income

Thursday, September 14

- Notable earnings: Empire Co., Oracle

- Notable data: Canadian new housing price index, U.S. CPI

- U.S. Energy Information Administration to release international outlook report

Friday, September 14

- Notable data: Canadian national balance sheet accounts, U.S. retail sales, U.S. industrial production, U.S. consumer sentiment