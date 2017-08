Monday, August 21

- Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade

- Home Capital Group hearing before Ontario Superior Court of Justice to confirm $29.5-million proposed class action settlement (10 a.m. ET)

Tuesday, August 22

- Notable data: Canadian retail sales

- Donald Trump holds rally in Phoenix (10 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, August 23

- Notable earnings: RBC, Lowe's, HP

- Notable data: U.S. new home sales

- Whole Foods holds special shareholders' meeting for vote on proposed takeover by Amazon (9:30 a.m. ET)

Thursday, August 24

- Notable earnings: CIBC, Tiffany

- Notable data: StatsCan EI report, U.S. existing home sales

Friday, August 25

- Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders

- U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers speech on financial stability at Jackson Hole symposium (10 a.m. ET)

- ECB President Mario Draghi delivers speech at Jackson Hole symposium (3 p.m. ET)