3h ago
The week ahead: Bank earnings blitz, Canadian jobs data
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN
Monday, November 27
-Notable data: U.S. new home sales
-Toronto Mayor John Tory delivers speech on "Keeping Toronto Affordable" (12:00 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, November 28
-Notable earnings: Bank of Nova Scotia, Alimentation Couche-Tard
-Notable data: Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices, S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. home price index, U.S. consumer confidence
-OECD releases global economic outlook (5:00 a.m. ET)
-TransCanada holds investor day meeting in Toronto (8:00 a.m. ET)
-U.S. Senate Banking Committee holds nomination hearing for Jerome Powell (9:45 a.m. ET)
-Bank of Canada releases Financial System Review (10:30 a.m. ET), plus news conference (11:30 a.m. ET)
Wednesday, November 29
-Notable earnings: RBC, Tiffany
-Notable data: U.S. GDP
-Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna delivers remarks at Toronto Board of Trade (7:00 a.m. ET)
-StatsCan releases census data on labour, education and work commutes (8:30 a.m. ET)
-U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies before U.S. Congressional Joint Economic Committee (10:00 a.m. ET)
-Microsoft holds annual general meeting (11:00 a.m. ET)
-U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (2:00 p.m. ET)
Thursday, November 30
-Notable earnings: TD, CIBC
-Notable data: Canadian current account balance, U.S. personal income and spending
-Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer delivers speech in Toronto (12:00 p.m. ET)
-GM investor webcast on automaker's plan for autonomous vehicles (12:00 p.m. ET)
-Alberta Premier Rachel Notley delivers speech in Vancouver
-OPEC meeting in Vienna
Friday, December 1
-Notable earnings: National Bank, BRP
-Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, Canadian GDP, ISM U.S. manufacturing index, U.S. construction spending
-Automakers report months sales