Monday, November 27

-Notable data: U.S. new home sales

-Toronto Mayor John Tory delivers speech on "Keeping Toronto Affordable" (12:00 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, November 28

-Notable earnings: Bank of Nova Scotia, Alimentation Couche-Tard

-Notable data: Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices, S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. home price index, U.S. consumer confidence

-OECD releases global economic outlook (5:00 a.m. ET)

-TransCanada holds investor day meeting in Toronto (8:00 a.m. ET)

-U.S. Senate Banking Committee holds nomination hearing for Jerome Powell (9:45 a.m. ET)

-Bank of Canada releases Financial System Review (10:30 a.m. ET), plus news conference (11:30 a.m. ET)

Wednesday, November 29

-Notable earnings: RBC, Tiffany

-Notable data: U.S. GDP

-Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna delivers remarks at Toronto Board of Trade (7:00 a.m. ET)

-StatsCan releases census data on labour, education and work commutes (8:30 a.m. ET)

-U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies before U.S. Congressional Joint Economic Committee (10:00 a.m. ET)

-Microsoft holds annual general meeting (11:00 a.m. ET)

-U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (2:00 p.m. ET)

Thursday, November 30

-Notable earnings: TD, CIBC

-Notable data: Canadian current account balance, U.S. personal income and spending

-Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer delivers speech in Toronto (12:00 p.m. ET)

-GM investor webcast on automaker's plan for autonomous vehicles (12:00 p.m. ET)

-Alberta Premier Rachel Notley delivers speech in Vancouver

-OPEC meeting in Vienna

Friday, December 1

-Notable earnings: National Bank, BRP

-Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, Canadian GDP, ISM U.S. manufacturing index, U.S. construction spending

-Automakers report months sales