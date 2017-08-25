56m ago
The Week Ahead: Bank earnings continue; round 2 of NAFTA talks begin
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN
Monday, August 28
-Amazon's US$13.7-billion Whole Foods takeover expected to close
Tuesday, August 29
-Notable earnings: BMO, Bank of Nova Scotia, Laurentian Bank, Best Buy
-Notable data: Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices, S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home price index, U.S. consumer confidence
Wednesday, August 30
-Notable earnings: National Bank
-Notable data: Canadian current account balance, U.S. GDP
-Canadian Transportation Agency begins two-day hearing on Transat tarmac delays (10:00 a.m. ET)
Thursday, August 31
-Notable earnings: Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Western Bank
-Notable data: Canadian GDP, U.S. personal income and spending
-BRICS nations hold summit in China
Friday, September 1
-Notable earnings: BRP
-Notable data: U.S. non-farm payrolls, ISM U.S. manufacturing index, U.S. consumer sentiment
-Second round of NAFTA renegotiations begins in Mexico City (runs to Sept. 5)
-Automakers to report monthly sales