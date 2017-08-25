By Noah Zivitz

The Week Ahead: Bank earnings continue; round 2 of NAFTA talks begin

Monday, August 28

-Amazon's US$13.7-billion Whole Foods takeover expected to close

Tuesday, August 29

-Notable earnings: BMO, Bank of Nova Scotia, Laurentian Bank, Best Buy

-Notable data: Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices, S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home price index, U.S. consumer confidence

Wednesday, August 30

-Notable earnings: National Bank

-Notable data: Canadian current account balance, U.S. GDP

-Canadian Transportation Agency begins two-day hearing on Transat tarmac delays (10:00 a.m. ET)

Thursday, August 31

-Notable earnings: Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Western Bank

-Notable data: Canadian GDP, U.S. personal income and spending

-BRICS nations hold summit in China

Friday, September 1

-Notable earnings: BRP

-Notable data: U.S. non-farm payrolls, ISM U.S. manufacturing index, U.S. consumer sentiment

-Second round of NAFTA renegotiations begins in Mexico City (runs to Sept. 5)

-Automakers to report monthly sales