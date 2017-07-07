BNN sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, July 10

-World Petroleum Congress in Istanbul (speakers include BP CEO Ben Van Beurden, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak)

-Governor General David Johnston begins official visit to China (itinerary includes meetings with President Xi and Premier Li)

-Amazon Prime Day sales bonanza starts in Canada (9:00 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, July 11

-Notable earnings: Jean Coutu, PepsiCo, Yum! Brands

-Fed Governor Lael Brainard delivers keynote at conference on normalizing central banks' balance sheets (12:00 p.m. ET)

-Open Text holds investor day meeting in Toronto (12:00 p.m. ET)

-Allen & Co. hosts annual Sun Valley conference

Wednesday, July 12

-Notable earnings: Alimentation Couche-Tard, Aritzia

-Bank of Canada delivers rate decision (10:00 a.m. ET); Governor Stephen Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins hold news conference (11:15 a.m. ET)

-U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers semi-annual testimony before U.S. House Financial Services Committee (10:00 a.m. ET)

-U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (2;00 p.m. ET)

Thursday, July 13

-Notable earnings: Cogeco, Delta Air Lines

-Notable data: Canadian new housing price index

-Sears Canada to seek approval from Ontario Superior Court of Justice for plan to suspend certain retiree benefits, among other matters

-U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers second round of semi-annual Congressional testimony before U.S. Senate Banking Committee (10:00 a.m. ET)

-U.S. Congressional Budget Office releases report on U.S. President Donald Trump's budget proposal (11:00 a.m. ET)

Friday, July 14

-Notable earnings: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup, Wells Fargo

-Notable data: U.S. CPI, U.S. retail sales, U.S. industrial production, U.S. consumer sentiment

-Justin Trudeau delivers keynote on Canada-U.S. relations at National Governors Association meeting in Providence, Rhode Island

-U.S. President Donald Trump in France for meeting with President Emmanuel Macron