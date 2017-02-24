The Week Ahead: Bank of Canada rate decision, bank earnings continue

BNN sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, February 27

- Notable earnings: Vermilion Energy, PrairieSky Royalty

- Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders

- Manulife Financial CEO Don Guloien delivers speech in Toronto (12 p.m. ET).

- Barrick, Goldcorp, Teck among presenting companies at BMO’s global metals and mining conference in Florida.

- Netflix CEO Reed Hastings delivers keynote at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (2 p.m. ET).

Tuesday, February 28

- Notable earnings: BMO, Bank of Nova Scotia, Laurentian Bank, Valeant, Sleep Country Canada, Avigilon

- Notable data: Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices, U.S. GDP, U.S. trade balance, S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home price index, U.S. consumer confidence

- Fedspeak: Kansas City President Esther George delivers speech (12:45 p.m. ET), San Francisco President John Williams delivers speech (3:30 p.m. ET).

- Mexican central bank Governor Agustin Carstens expected to meet in Washington with Fed Chair Janet Yellen and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde.

- Apple holds annual general meeting in Cupertino (12 p.m. ET).

- JPMorgan Chase holds annual investor day (8:30 a.m. ET).

- Bell Media President Mary Ann Turcke holds fireside chat in Toronto, moderated by Catherine Murray (12 p.m. ET).

- Google Canada Managing Director Sam Sebastian delivers speech in Toronto (12 p.m. ET).

Wednesday, March 1

- Notable earnings: National Bank, Torstar, WSP Global

- Notable data: Canadian current account balance, U.S. personal income and consumer spending, ISM U.S. manufacturing index

- Bank of Canada rate decision (10 a.m. ET)

- U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (2 p.m. ET)

- Finance Minister Bill Morneau to meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Washington.

- RRSP contribution deadline for 2016 tax year.

- Snap Inc. expected to price shares after market close.

- Automakers report monthly sales.

Thursday, March 2

- Notable earnings: Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Western Bank, Canadian Natural Resources, SNC-Lavalin, Major Drilling, George Weston, Martinrea, Cara Operations, Parkland Fuel

- Notable data: Canadian GDP

- Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane delivers speech in Montreal (1 p.m. ET, remarks on BoC site at 12:45 p.m. ET).

- Fortis CEO Barry Perry delivers speech in Toronto (12 p.m. ET).

Friday, March 3

- Notable earnings: TransAlta, GMP Capital, Transcontinental

- Notable data: ISM U.S. services index

- Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins delivers panel remarks at Yale Law School (2:45 p.m. ET).

- Fedspeak: Chicago President Charles Evans and Richmond President Jeffrey Lacker deliver remarks at U.S. Monetary Policy Forum in New York (10:15 a.m. ET), Chair Janet Yellen delivers speech in Chicago (1 p.m. ET).