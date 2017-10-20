The week ahead: Bank of Canada rate decision, Morneau's fall economic update

Monday, October 23

-Notable earnings: West Fraser Timber, Hasbro, Halliburton

-Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade

-New U.S. Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft to receive letter of credence from Governor General Julie Payette (1000 ET)

Tuesday, October 24

-Notable earnings: CN Rail, Caterpillar, General Motors, 3M, McDonald's, Texas Instruments, AT&T, Equifax

-Finance Minister Bill Morneau to deliver fall economic update

-TMX Group CEO Lou Eccleston delivers speech in Toronto (1200 ET)

Wednesday, October 25

-Notable earnings: Air Canada, Agnico-Eagle, Barrick Gold, Goldcorp, Suncor, Boeing, Coca-Cola, Norfolk Southern, Visa, Freeport-McMoran

-Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders

-Bank of Canada releases rate decision and monetary policy report (1000 ET, news conference at 1115 ET)

-Statistics Canada releases census data on housing, immigration and Aboriginal peoples

-Nike hosts investor day meeting (1200 ET)

Thursday, October 26

-Notable earnings: Crescent Point Energy, Husky Energy, Calfrac Well Service, MEG Energy, Teck Resources, Celestica, Constellation Software, Eldorado Gold, Maple Leaf Foods, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan, Restaurant Brands International, Shaw Communications, Amazon, Alphabet, Intel, Microsoft, Twitter, Ford, Newmont Mining, ConocoPhillips, Valero, UPS, Mattel

-European Central Bank release rate decision (0745 ET) and hold news conference (0830 ET)

Friday, October 27

-Notable earnings: Domtar, Norbord, Cameco, Precision Drilling, Imperial Oil, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Merck

-Notable data: U.S. GDP, U.S. consumer sentiment

-Apple starts taking orders for iPhone X