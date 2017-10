The Week Ahead: Bank of Canada rate decision; Trump-Comey probe

Here are some of the notable scheduled events for next week.

Monday, May 22

Markets closed for Victoria Day

Tuesday, May 23

- Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade, U.S. new home sales

- Amazon.com holds annual meeting (12 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, May 24

- Notable earnings: BMO, Lowe's, Tiffany, HP

- Notable data: U.S. existing home sales

- Bank of Canada releases rate decision (10 a.m. ET)

- PrairieSky Royalty holds investor day meeting in Toronto (9 a.m. ET)

- Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains delivers speech in Ottawa on Canada's standing in "global innovation race" (12 p.m. ET)

- Ontario Financial Accountability Officer releases report on province's hydro plan (9 a.m. ET)

- Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker delivers speech in New York (5 p.m. ET)

- McDonald's holds annual meeting (9:30 a.m. ET)

- Home Capital Group faces $325-million bond maturity date

- Deadline for FBI to hand over documents and recordings related to Comey-Trump communications to U.S. House Oversight Committee. Comey also invited to testify at committee hearing.

Thursday, May 25

- Notable earnings: RBC, CIBC, TD, Heroux-Devtek, Best Buy, Costco

- Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Sylvain Leduc delivers speech in Toronto (12 p.m. ET; remarks on BoC site at 11:45 a.m. ET)

- Finance Minister Bill Morneau delivers speech in Toronto on tax fairness (12 p.m. ET)

- Former Quebec Premier Jean Charest and Former Ambassador Gary Doer deliver remarks on national unity at Senate sympsoium on Canada 150 (4:30 p.m. ET)

Friday, May 26

- Notable data: U.S. GDP, U.S. durable goods orders, University of Michigan U.S. consumer sentiment index

- Former Bank of Canada Governor David Dodge delivers remarks at Senate symposium on Canada 150 (3:15 p.m. ET)