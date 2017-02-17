The Week Ahead: Banks headline as earnings season rolls on

BNN sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, February 20

- TSX closed for Family Day

- U.S. markets closed for Presidents Day

Tuesday, February 21

- Notable earnings: Wal-Mart, Macy’s, Home Depot, Newmont Mining, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

- Brian Mulroney, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, and senior Mexican cabinet members among speakers at Canadian Council for the Americas conference in Toronto (7:30 a.m. ET).

- Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins delivers remarks at panel discussion in Ottawa on financial services regulations (11:30 a.m. ET).

- Bank of England Governor Mark Carney testifies before U.K. Parliamentary Treasury Committee (5 a.m. ET).

- Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker delivers speech on economic outlook (Noon ET).

Wednesday, February 22

- Notable earnings: Hudbay Minerals, Iamgold, Lundin Mining, High Liner Foods, Trican Well Service, Tesla, TJX, HP

- Notable data: Canadian retail sales, U.S. existing home sales

- U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from its last meeting (2 p.m. ET).

- Technical committee of representatives from OPEC and non-OPEC nations meeting in Vienna to discuss compliance with production cuts.

- Former Hudson's Bay Co. Vice Chair Bonnie Brooks delivers speech in Toronto at Canadian Club lifetime achievement award ceremony (Noon ET).

Thursday, February 23

- Notable earnings: CIBC, Loblaw, Gildan Activewear, Crescent Point Energy, Calfrac Well Services, Pembina Pipeline, Eldorado Gold, Alamos Gold, Stantec, Imax, Nordstrom, Gap, Herbalife

- Valeant CEO Joseph Papa delivers presentation at RBC conference (9 a.m. ET).

Friday, February 24

- Notable earnings: RBC, Magna International, Husky Energy, Enerplus, Onex

- Notable data: Canadian CPI, U.S. new home sales, U.S. consumer sentiment