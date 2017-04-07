4h ago
The Week Ahead: BNN C-Suite survey, Bank of Canada rate decision
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN
What investors need to know for the week ahead.
Monday, April 10
-Notable data: Canadian housing starts
-BNN releases new C-Suite survey
-U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers speech at University of Michigan (1600 ET).
Tuesday, April 11
-Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers starts two-day investment symposium in Toronto.
Wednesday, April 12
-Notable earnings: Shaw Communications
-Bank of Canada releases rate decision and monetary policy report (1000 ET); Governor Stephen Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins hold news conference (1115 ET).
-Mosaic holds analyst day presentation (1300 ET).
Thursday, April 13
-Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, Canadian new housing price index, U.S. consumer sentiment
-Notable earnings: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo, Citigroup
-Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa delivers speech in Toronto (1200 ET).
Friday, April 14
- Markets closed for Good Friday
-Notable data: U.S. CPI, U.S. retail sales