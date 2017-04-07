The Week Ahead: BNN C-Suite survey, Bank of Canada rate decision

What investors need to know for the week ahead.

Monday, April 10

-Notable data: Canadian housing starts

-BNN releases new C-Suite survey

-U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers speech at University of Michigan (1600 ET).

Tuesday, April 11

-Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers starts two-day investment symposium in Toronto.

Wednesday, April 12

-Notable earnings: Shaw Communications

-Bank of Canada releases rate decision and monetary policy report (1000 ET); Governor Stephen Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins hold news conference (1115 ET).

-Mosaic holds analyst day presentation (1300 ET).

Thursday, April 13

-Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, Canadian new housing price index, U.S. consumer sentiment

-Notable earnings: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo, Citigroup

-Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa delivers speech in Toronto (1200 ET).

Friday, April 14

- Markets closed for Good Friday

-Notable data: U.S. CPI, U.S. retail sales