The Week Ahead: Brexit negotiations begin, B.C. legislature to be recalled
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN
Monday, June 19
-Finance Minister Bill Morneau meets in Ottawa with his provincial counterparts (closing news conference at 4:15 p.m. ET)
-Paris Air Show starts
-New York Federal Reserve President Bill Dudley delivers speech (8:00 a.m. ET)
-Unifor holding rallies in five cities to push for softwood deal with U.S.
-U.K. begins Brexit negotiations with the European Union
-SelectUSA Investment Summit underway in D.C. (53 Canadian companies participating)
Tuesday, June 20
-Notable earnings: FedEx
-Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade
-Cenovus holds investor day meeting in Toronto (8:00 a.m. ET)
-Canadian, American, Mexican agriculture ministers meet in Savannah, GA.
-U.S. Federal Reserve Vice-Chair Stanley Fischer delivers speech in Amsterdam (3:15 p.m. ET)
-Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren delivers speech in Amsterdam (8:15 a.m. ET)
Wednesday, June 21
-Notable earnings: Oracle
-Notable data: U.S. existing home sales
-BlackBerry holds AGM in Waterloo, Ontario (10:00 a.m. ET)
-Toronto Mayor delivers annual luncheon speech at Toronto Board of Trade (12:00 p.m. ET)
Thursday, June 22
-Notable data: Canadian retail sales, StatCan EI report
-B.C. legislature to be recalled
Friday, June 23
-Notable earnings: BlackBerry
-Notable data: Canadian CPI, U.S. new home sales
-Deadline for U.S. Commerce Department to reach preliminary decision on Canadian softwood anti-dumping duties
-St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard delivers speech in Nashville (11:15 a.m. ET)