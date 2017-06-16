The Week Ahead: Brexit negotiations begin, B.C. legislature to be recalled

Monday, June 19

-Finance Minister Bill Morneau meets in Ottawa with his provincial counterparts (closing news conference at 4:15 p.m. ET)

-Paris Air Show starts

-New York Federal Reserve President Bill Dudley delivers speech (8:00 a.m. ET)

-Unifor holding rallies in five cities to push for softwood deal with U.S.

-U.K. begins Brexit negotiations with the European Union

-SelectUSA Investment Summit underway in D.C. (53 Canadian companies participating)

Tuesday, June 20

-Notable earnings: FedEx

-Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade

-Cenovus holds investor day meeting in Toronto (8:00 a.m. ET)

-Canadian, American, Mexican agriculture ministers meet in Savannah, GA.

-U.S. Federal Reserve Vice-Chair Stanley Fischer delivers speech in Amsterdam (3:15 p.m. ET)

-Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren delivers speech in Amsterdam (8:15 a.m. ET)

Wednesday, June 21

-Notable earnings: Oracle

-Notable data: U.S. existing home sales

-BlackBerry holds AGM in Waterloo, Ontario (10:00 a.m. ET)

-Toronto Mayor delivers annual luncheon speech at Toronto Board of Trade (12:00 p.m. ET)

Thursday, June 22

-Notable data: Canadian retail sales, StatCan EI report

-B.C. legislature to be recalled

Friday, June 23

-Notable earnings: BlackBerry

-Notable data: Canadian CPI, U.S. new home sales

-Deadline for U.S. Commerce Department to reach preliminary decision on Canadian softwood anti-dumping duties

-St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard delivers speech in Nashville (11:15 a.m. ET)