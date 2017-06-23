Here are some of the notable scheduled events for next week.

Monday, June 26

- Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders

- BNN releases new C-Suite survey

Tuesday, June 27

- Notable earnings: Canopy Growth, Corus Entertainment

- Notable data: S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home price index, U.S. consumer confidence

- Bank of England releases financial stability report (5:30 a.m. ET)

- Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker delivers speech in London (11:15 a.m. ET)

Wednesday, June 28

- Notable earnings: Empire Company, Shaw Communications, AGF Management, Monsanto

- Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz participates in panel discussion hosted by the European Central Bank in Portugal (9:30 a.m ET)

- Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lynn Patterson delivers speech in Calgary (2:20 p.m. ET, remarks on BoC website at 2:05 p.m. ET)

- U.S. Federal Reserve releases Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (4:30 p.m. ET)

Thursday, June 29

- Notable earnings: Nike

- Notable data: U.S. GDP

- Home Capital Group holds annual general meeting in Toronto (10 a.m. ET)

Friday, June 30

- Notable data: Canadian GDP, Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices, U.S. personal income and spending, U.S. consumer sentiment

- Bank of Canada releases business outlook survey