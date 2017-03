Here are some of the notable scheduled events for next week.

Monday, April 3

- Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index, U.S. construction spending

- Bank of Canada releases business outlook survey (10 a.m. ET).

- Automakers report monthly sales

- Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker delivers speech (5 p.m. ET).

Tuesday, April 4

- Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. trade balance, U.S. factory orders

- Notable earnings: HBC

- Bank of Nova Scotia holds annual general meeting in Toronto (9 a.m. ET).

- BMO Financial Group holds annual general meeting in Toronto (9:30 a.m. ET).

- Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo delivers speech (4:30 p.m. ET).

- JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon releases annual letter.

Wednesday, April 5

- Notable data: ISM U.S. services index

- Notable earnings: Monsanto

- U.S. Federal Reserve releases the minutes from its last meeting.

Thursday, April 6

- Notable data: Canadian building permits

- Notable earnings: Corus Entertainment, Cogeco, Postmedia, Constellation Brands

- CIBC holds annual general meeting in Ottawa (9:30 a.m. ET).

- RBC holds annual general meeting in Toronto (9:30 a.m. ET).

- Donald Trump starts two-day meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

- Justin Trudeau attends Women in the World Summit in New York.

- Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi delivers speech in Toronto (8 a.m. ET).

Friday, April 7

- Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls

- Bank of Canada holds ceremony unveiling commemorative bank note for Canada 150 (10 a.m. ET).

- Economic Club holds panel in Toronto on "Navigating the Trump Era" (12 p.m. ET).