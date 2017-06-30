2h ago
The Week Ahead: Canadian jobs data, trade balance
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN
BNN sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
Monday, July 3 -- stat holiday in Canada; U.S. markets close at 1:00 p.m. ET
-Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index
-Automakers report monthly sales
Tuesday, July 4 -- U.S. markets closed
No notable scheduled events
Wednesday, July 5
-Notable data: U.S. factory orders
-U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from its last meeting (2:00 p.m. ET)
Thursday, July 6
-Notable data: Canadian trade balance, Canadian building permits, U.S. trade balance, ISM U.S. services index
-San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams delivers speech in Australia (4:05 a.m. ET)
Friday, July 7
-Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls
-Notable results: Postmedia
-Two-day G20 summit starts in Hamburg
-International Energy Agency releases World Energy Investment report