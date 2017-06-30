BNN sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, July 3 -- stat holiday in Canada; U.S. markets close at 1:00 p.m. ET

-Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index

-Automakers report monthly sales

Tuesday, July 4 -- U.S. markets closed

No notable scheduled events

Wednesday, July 5

-Notable data: U.S. factory orders

-U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from its last meeting (2:00 p.m. ET)

Thursday, July 6

-Notable data: Canadian trade balance, Canadian building permits, U.S. trade balance, ISM U.S. services index

-San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams delivers speech in Australia (4:05 a.m. ET)

Friday, July 7

-Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls

-Notable results: Postmedia

-Two-day G20 summit starts in Hamburg

-International Energy Agency releases World Energy Investment report