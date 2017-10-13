16m ago
The week ahead: CRTC hearing on licence renewals, C-Suite survey
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN
Monday, October 16
-Notable earnings: Netflix, CSX
-Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions
-BNN releases new C-Suite survey
-Bank of Canada releases business outlook survey (1030 ET)
-CRTC starts four-day hearing on licence renewals for TV service providers
Tuesday, October 17
-Notable earnings: CP Rail, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, IBM, Kinder Morgan
-Notable data: U.S. industrial production
-Fourth round of NAFTA renegotiations scheduled to conclude
-Bank of England Governor Mark Carney testifies before parliamentary committee (0615 ET)
-Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins speaks on panel at Sibos conference in Toronto (1530 ET)
-Xi Jinping opens Communist Party Congress in Beijing (2100 ET)
Wednesday, October 18
-Notable earnings: Corus Entertainment, eBay
-Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, U.S. housing starts
-Ontario business advisor Ed Clark delivers speech in Toronto on Amazon HQ2 submission (0710 ET)
-Encana investor day meeting (0800 ET)
-McKinsey Global Managing Partner Dominic Barton delivers remarks at Economic Club panel in Toronto (1200 ET)
-U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (1400 ET)
Thursday, October 19
-Notable earnings: Rogers Communications, Verizon
-Notable data: StatsCan EI report, Chinese GDP (to be released late Wednesday)
-Liquidation sales at Sears Canada expected to start
-Deadline for cities to submit proposals for Amazon's HQ2
-Provincial and territorial health ministers start two-day meeting in Edmonton
Friday, October 20
-Notable earnings: General Electric, Procter & Gamble, Schlumberger
-Notable data: Canadian retail sales, Canadian CPI, U.S. existing home sales
-U.S. Federal Reserve Janet Yellen delivers remarks at National Economists Club dinner (1830 ET)