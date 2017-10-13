The week ahead: CRTC hearing on licence renewals, C-Suite survey

Monday, October 16

-Notable earnings: Netflix, CSX

-Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions

-BNN releases new C-Suite survey

-Bank of Canada releases business outlook survey (1030 ET)

-CRTC starts four-day hearing on licence renewals for TV service providers

Tuesday, October 17

-Notable earnings: CP Rail, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, IBM, Kinder Morgan

-Notable data: U.S. industrial production

-Fourth round of NAFTA renegotiations scheduled to conclude

-Bank of England Governor Mark Carney testifies before parliamentary committee (0615 ET)

-Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins speaks on panel at Sibos conference in Toronto (1530 ET)

-Xi Jinping opens Communist Party Congress in Beijing (2100 ET)

Wednesday, October 18

-Notable earnings: Corus Entertainment, eBay

-Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, U.S. housing starts

-Ontario business advisor Ed Clark delivers speech in Toronto on Amazon HQ2 submission (0710 ET)

-Encana investor day meeting (0800 ET)

-McKinsey Global Managing Partner Dominic Barton delivers remarks at Economic Club panel in Toronto (1200 ET)

-U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (1400 ET)

Thursday, October 19

-Notable earnings: Rogers Communications, Verizon

-Notable data: StatsCan EI report, Chinese GDP (to be released late Wednesday)

-Liquidation sales at Sears Canada expected to start

-Deadline for cities to submit proposals for Amazon's HQ2

-Provincial and territorial health ministers start two-day meeting in Edmonton

Friday, October 20

-Notable earnings: General Electric, Procter & Gamble, Schlumberger

-Notable data: Canadian retail sales, Canadian CPI, U.S. existing home sales

-U.S. Federal Reserve Janet Yellen delivers remarks at National Economists Club dinner (1830 ET)