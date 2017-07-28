Monday, July 31

-Notable earnings: Cara Operations, Precision Drilling

-Notable data: Industrial product and raw material price indices

Tuesday, August 1

-Notable earnings: Shopify, Thomson Reuters, Saputo, WestJet, Air Canada, Spin Master, Genworth MI Canada, Intact Financial, Pembina Pipeline, Pfizer, Mosaic, Apple, Under Armour

-Notable data: U.S. personal income and spending, ISM U.S. manufacturing index, U.S. construction spending

-Automakers report monthly sales

Wednesday, August 2

-Notable earnings: Restaurant Brands International, Cineplex, Candian Tire, CGI Group, Manulife Financial, Great-West Lifeco, Linamar, Home Capital Group, Kinross Gold, Sleep Country Canada, Mondelez, Molson Coors, Tesla

-StatsCan releases census data on families, households and marital status

-San Francisco Fed President John Williams delivers remarks and takes questions in Las Vegas (3:30 p.m. ET)

Thursday, August 3

-Notable earnings: BCE, Canadian Natural Resources, SNC-Lavalin, Gildan Activewear, Enbridge, Industrial Alliance, Seven Generations, Resolute Forest Products, Cott, RioCan, Open Text, Fairfax Financial, Hudbay Minerals, Kraft Heinz

-Notable data: ISM U.S. services index, U.S. factory orders

-Bank of England releases interest rate decision (7:30 a.m ET)

Friday, August 4

-Notable earnings: Power Corp., Dorel Industries, Berkshire Hathaway

-Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, Canadian trade balance, U.S. non-farm payrolls, U.S. trade balance