1h ago
The week ahead: Earnings blitz continues; Canadian jobs data
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN
Monday, July 31
-Notable earnings: Cara Operations, Precision Drilling
-Notable data: Industrial product and raw material price indices
Tuesday, August 1
-Notable earnings: Shopify, Thomson Reuters, Saputo, WestJet, Air Canada, Spin Master, Genworth MI Canada, Intact Financial, Pembina Pipeline, Pfizer, Mosaic, Apple, Under Armour
-Notable data: U.S. personal income and spending, ISM U.S. manufacturing index, U.S. construction spending
-Automakers report monthly sales
Wednesday, August 2
-Notable earnings: Restaurant Brands International, Cineplex, Candian Tire, CGI Group, Manulife Financial, Great-West Lifeco, Linamar, Home Capital Group, Kinross Gold, Sleep Country Canada, Mondelez, Molson Coors, Tesla
-StatsCan releases census data on families, households and marital status
-San Francisco Fed President John Williams delivers remarks and takes questions in Las Vegas (3:30 p.m. ET)
Thursday, August 3
-Notable earnings: BCE, Canadian Natural Resources, SNC-Lavalin, Gildan Activewear, Enbridge, Industrial Alliance, Seven Generations, Resolute Forest Products, Cott, RioCan, Open Text, Fairfax Financial, Hudbay Minerals, Kraft Heinz
-Notable data: ISM U.S. services index, U.S. factory orders
-Bank of England releases interest rate decision (7:30 a.m ET)
Friday, August 4
-Notable earnings: Power Corp., Dorel Industries, Berkshire Hathaway
-Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, Canadian trade balance, U.S. non-farm payrolls, U.S. trade balance