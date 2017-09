The Week Ahead: Fall session of Parliament begins; Fed rate decision

Monday, September 18

-Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions

-Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane delivers speech in Saskatoon (2:15 p.m. ET, remarks on bank's website at 2:00 p.m. ET)

-U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer discusses trade priorities at Center for Strategic & International Studies in Washington (11:00 a.m. ET)

-Bank of England Governor Mark Carney delivers lecture at IMF headquarters in Washington (11:00 a.m. ET)

-Fall session of Parliament begins

-U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May to meet with Justin Trudeau

-Kinross Gold to release Tasiast phase two feasibility study

Tuesday, September 19

-Notable earnings: Gluskin Sheff, FedEx

-Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, U.S. housing starts

-Air Canada hosts investor day meeting in Toronto (8:00 a.m. ET)

-Best Buy holds investor day meeting (1:00 p.m. ET)

-U.S. Federal Reserve starts two-day meeting

Wednesday, September 20

-Notable data: U.S. existing home sales

-U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision and updated forecasts (2:00 p.m. ET, news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET)

Thursday, September 21

-Notable data: StatsCan EI report, Canadian wholesale trade

-International Trade Minister François-Philippe Champagne holds ceremony in Montreal marking CETA's provisional application (10:00 a.m. ET)

-Canadian Club hosts Ontario CEO Panel in Toronto (11:45 a.m. ET)

-Bank of Japan releases rate decision

Friday, September 22

-Notable data: Canadian retail sales, Canadian CPI

-OPEC, non-OPEC nations meet in Vienna to discuss compliance with coordinate production cuts