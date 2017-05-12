May 12, 2017
The Week Ahead: Fed and BoE rate decisions
BNN.ca Staff,
Monday, June 12
-Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins delivers speech ("Canadian Economic Update: Strength in Diversity") in Winnipeg. (12:35 PM EST, remarks on BoC website at 11:50 AM)
-Four-day Economic Forum of the Americas conference starts in Montreal
-Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna in Italy for G7 environment ministers' meeting
Tuesday, June 13
-FOMC starts two-day meeting
-Hudson's Bay Co. holds AGM in Toronto (2 PM EST)
-Three-day Global Petroleum Show starts in Calgary
Wednesday, June 14
-Notable data: Canadian national balance sheet and financial flow accounts, U.S. CPI, U.S. retail sales
-CN Rail holds investor day in Montreal (8 AM EST)
-FOMC releases interest rate decision and updated forecasts (2 PM EST, plus news conference at 2:30 PM)
Thursday, June 15
-Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, U.S. industrial production
-Bank of England releases rate decision (7 AM EST)
-Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer delivers speech in Toronto (7:30 AM EST)
-Onex holds investor day in Toronto (10 AM EST)
-Finance Minister Bill Morneau holds town hall at Canada 2020 conference in Ottawa (12 PM EST)
Friday, June 16
-Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions, U.S. housing starts, U.S. consumer sentiment
-Brian Mulroney delivers keynote at Canada 2020 conference in Ottawa (8:45 AM EST)
-Brookfield Asset Management holds AGM in Toronto (10:30 AM EST)
-Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel meets with Justin Trudeau in Ottawa.