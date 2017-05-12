The Week Ahead: Fed and BoE rate decisions

Monday, June 12

-Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins delivers speech ("Canadian Economic Update: Strength in Diversity") in Winnipeg. (12:35 PM EST, remarks on BoC website at 11:50 AM)

-Four-day Economic Forum of the Americas conference starts in Montreal

-Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna in Italy for G7 environment ministers' meeting

Tuesday, June 13

-FOMC starts two-day meeting

-Hudson's Bay Co. holds AGM in Toronto (2 PM EST)

-Three-day Global Petroleum Show starts in Calgary

Wednesday, June 14

-Notable data: Canadian national balance sheet and financial flow accounts, U.S. CPI, U.S. retail sales

-CN Rail holds investor day in Montreal (8 AM EST)

-FOMC releases interest rate decision and updated forecasts (2 PM EST, plus news conference at 2:30 PM)

Thursday, June 15

-Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, U.S. industrial production

-Bank of England releases rate decision (7 AM EST)

-Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer delivers speech in Toronto (7:30 AM EST)

-Onex holds investor day in Toronto (10 AM EST)

-Finance Minister Bill Morneau holds town hall at Canada 2020 conference in Ottawa (12 PM EST)

Friday, June 16

-Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions, U.S. housing starts, U.S. consumer sentiment

-Brian Mulroney delivers keynote at Canada 2020 conference in Ottawa (8:45 AM EST)

-Brookfield Asset Management holds AGM in Toronto (10:30 AM EST)

-Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel meets with Justin Trudeau in Ottawa.