1h ago
The week ahead: Home Capital, Keystone XL hearings begin
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN
Below are some of the notable scheduled events for next week. Keep an eye on the futures calendar in the Hub for updates.
Monday, August 7 – TSX closed for civic holiday
-Nebraska's Public Service Commission starts a five-day hearing on Keystone XL
-OPEC, non-OPEC nations meet to discuss compliance with production cuts
Tuesday, August 8
-Notable earnings: Franco-Nevada, Hydro One, Martinrea, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers, Valeant, Lions Gate, Walt Disney Co.
Wednesday, August 9
-Notable earnings: Agrium, Aimia, Finning International, Iamgold, Manulife, New Flyer Industries, Stantec, Sun Life, TMX Group, TransAlta
-Notable data: Canadian building permits
-Ontario Securities Commission holds hearing to determine whether to approve proposed settlement with Home Capital Group and three former executives (10:00 a.m. ET)
Thursday, August 10
-Notable earnings: Brookfield Asset Management, CAE, Canada Goose, Canadian Tire, CI Financial, Element Fleet Management, Emera, Onex, Quebecor, Trican Well Service, Macy's, Nordstrom, Snap
-Notable data: Canadian new housing price index
Friday, August 11
-Notable earnings: Concordia International, Enerplus, Magna, Telus
-Notable data: U.S. CPI