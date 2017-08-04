Below are some of the notable scheduled events for next week. Keep an eye on the futures calendar in the Hub for updates.

Monday, August 7 – TSX closed for civic holiday

-Nebraska's Public Service Commission starts a five-day hearing on Keystone XL

-OPEC, non-OPEC nations meet to discuss compliance with production cuts

Tuesday, August 8

-Notable earnings: Franco-Nevada, Hydro One, Martinrea, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers, Valeant, Lions Gate, Walt Disney Co.

Wednesday, August 9

-Notable earnings: Agrium, Aimia, Finning International, Iamgold, Manulife, New Flyer Industries, Stantec, Sun Life, TMX Group, TransAlta

-Notable data: Canadian building permits

-Ontario Securities Commission holds hearing to determine whether to approve proposed settlement with Home Capital Group and three former executives (10:00 a.m. ET)

Thursday, August 10

-Notable earnings: Brookfield Asset Management, CAE, Canada Goose, Canadian Tire, CI Financial, Element Fleet Management, Emera, Onex, Quebecor, Trican Well Service, Macy's, Nordstrom, Snap

-Notable data: Canadian new housing price index

Friday, August 11

-Notable earnings: Concordia International, Enerplus, Magna, Telus

-Notable data: U.S. CPI