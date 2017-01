BNN sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, January 16

-B.C. starts accepting applications from first-time homebuyers for new loan program.

-IMF to release World Economic Outlook Update (0900 ET).

-U.S. markets closed for Martin Luther King Jr. day.

Tuesday, January 17

-Notable earnings: CSX, Morgan Stanley

-World Economic Forum starts in Davos.

-Fedspeak: New York President William Dudley delivers speech in New York (0845 ET), Governor Lael Brainard delivers speech in D.C. (1000 ET), San Francisco President John Williams takes questions in Sacramento (2100 ET)

Wednesday, January 18

-Notable earnings: CP Rail, TD Ameritrade, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Netflix

-Notable data: StatsCan EI claims report, U.S. CPI, U.S. industrial production

-Bank of Canada releases rate decision and monetary policy report (1000 ET); Governor Stephen Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins address the media (1115 ET)

-More Fedspeak: Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari delivers speech in Minneapolis (1000 ET), U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers speech in San Francisco (1500 ET)

-U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (1400 ET)

-Confirmation hearing for U.S. Commerce Secretary Nominee Wilbur Ross (1000 ET).

-Confirmation hearing for U.S. EPA Administrator Nominee Scott Pruitt (1000 ET).

Thursday, January 19

-Notable earnings: IBM, American Express

-Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, Canadian international securities transactions, U.S. housing starts, China GDP

-Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne delivers speech in Toronto (1200 ET)

-More Fedspeak: San Francisco President John Williams delivers speech in Fairfield, CA (1300 ET); U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers speech in San Francisco (2000 ET).

-European Central Bank rate decision (0745 ET) and news conference (0830 ET).

-Confirmation hearing for U.S. Energy Secretary Nominee Rick Perry (1000 ET).

Friday, January 20

-Notable earnings: GE, Schlumberger

-Notable data: Canadian retail sales, Canadian CPI

-Donald Trump gets sworn in as U.S. President.

-Some more Fedspeak: Philadelphia President Patrick Harker delivers speech in Somerset, NJ (0900 ET)