2h ago
The Week Ahead: Morneau tables federal budget, EU trade commissioner visits Canada
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN
BNN sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
Monday, March 20
-Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade
-Notable earnings: Fortress Paper
-EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström starts two-day visit to Canada, with stops in Toronto and Ottawa.
-Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci delivers speech at Calgary Chamber of Commerce (0915 ET).
-Chicago Fed President Charles Evans delivers speech in New York (1310 ET).
Tuesday, March 21
-Notable data: Canadian retail sales
-Notable earnings: Silver Wheaton, Nike, Lennar, FedEx
-Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri delivers speech ("Business Investment and the Economic Outlook”) in Vancouver (1545 ET).
-Kansas City Fed President Esther George delivers speech in Washington (1200 ET).
Wednesday, March 22
-Notable data: U.S. existing home sales
-Notable earnings: Amaya Gaming, New Flyer Industries, Franco Nevada
-Finance Minister Bill Morneau tables federal budget.
-Saskatchewan government tables 2017-18 budget.
Thursday, March 23
-Notable data: StatsCan EI report, U.S. new home sales
-Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari delivers remarks in Washington (1200 ET).
-Fed Chair Janet Yellen delivers opening remarks at conference in Washington (0800 ET)
Friday, March 24
-Notable data: Canadian CPI, U.S. durable goods orders
-Notable earnings: BRP, Power Corp.
-Bill Morneau delivers speech in Toronto (1200 ET).