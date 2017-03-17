BNN sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, March 20

-Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade

-Notable earnings: Fortress Paper

-EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström starts two-day visit to Canada, with stops in Toronto and Ottawa.

-Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci delivers speech at Calgary Chamber of Commerce (0915 ET).

-Chicago Fed President Charles Evans delivers speech in New York (1310 ET).

Tuesday, March 21

-Notable data: Canadian retail sales

-Notable earnings: Silver Wheaton, Nike, Lennar, FedEx

-Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri delivers speech ("Business Investment and the Economic Outlook”) in Vancouver (1545 ET).

-Kansas City Fed President Esther George delivers speech in Washington (1200 ET).

Wednesday, March 22

-Notable data: U.S. existing home sales

-Notable earnings: Amaya Gaming, New Flyer Industries, Franco Nevada

-Finance Minister Bill Morneau tables federal budget.

-Saskatchewan government tables 2017-18 budget.

Thursday, March 23

-Notable data: StatsCan EI report, U.S. new home sales

-Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari delivers remarks in Washington (1200 ET).

-Fed Chair Janet Yellen delivers opening remarks at conference in Washington (0800 ET)

Friday, March 24

-Notable data: Canadian CPI, U.S. durable goods orders

-Notable earnings: BRP, Power Corp.

-Bill Morneau delivers speech in Toronto (1200 ET).