Monday, September 25

- Alibaba hosts Gateway Canada event in Toronto

- ECB President Mario Draghi addresses European Parliament (9 a.m. ET)

Tuesday, September 26

- Notable earnings: Nike

- Notable data: S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home price index, U.S. new home sales, U.S. consumer confidence

- U.S. Commerce Department expected to release preliminary determination on duties in Boeing-Bombardier trade dispute

- Canadian Ambassador to U.S. David MacNaughton delivers speech in Toronto (Noon ET)

- U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers speech at National Association for Business Economics meeting in Cleveland (12:45 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, September 27

- Notable earnings: AGF Management

- Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders

- Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz delivers speech in St. John's (Noon ET, remarks on BoC site at 11:45 a.m. ET, news conference at 12:55 p.m. ET)

- Brookfield Asset Management holds investor day in New York (10 a.m. ET)

- Third round of NAFTA renegotiations ends in Ottawa

Thursday, September 28

- Notable earnings: BlackBerry, DHX Media

- Notable data: U.S. GDP

- Heritage Minister Melanie Joly delivers speech in Ottawa (Noon ET)

Friday, September 29

- Notable data: Canadian GDP, Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices, U.S. personal income and spending, U.S. consumer sentiment