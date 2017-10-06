Monday, October 9 -- Statutory holiday

Tuesday, October 10

-Notable data: Canadian building permits, Canadian housing starts

-Wal-Mart hosts investment community meeting (0900)

-International Monetary Fund releases World Economic Outlook (0900)

-Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins speaks on panel at IMF annual meeting (1400)

-Justin Trudeau begins two-day trip to Washington, D.C.

Wednesday, October 11

-Notable earnings: Delta Air Lines

-Fourth round of NAFTA renegotiations begins in Arlington, Virginia (runs to Oct. 15)

-IMF releases Global Financial Stability Report (0800)

-U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (1400)

Thursday, October 12

-Notable earnings: Jean Coutu, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

-Notable data: Canadian new housing price index

-Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins speaks on panel at Institute of International Finance (1515)

-Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly delivers speech in Toronto (1200)

-Justin Trudeau begins two-day trip to Mexico City

-Ontario Securities Commission hosts Dialogue conference in Toronto, featuring CPPIB CEO Mark Machin and CIBC CEO Victor Dodig (0815)

Friday, October 13

-Notable earnings: Wells Fargo, Bank of America

-Notable data: U.S. CPI, U.S. retail sales, U.S. consumer sentiment

-OSC holds roundtable on review of women on boards and in executive positions (0900)

-Sears Canada back in court