The week ahead: NAFTA round 4 begins, Sears Canada back in court
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN
Monday, October 9 -- Statutory holiday
Tuesday, October 10
-Notable data: Canadian building permits, Canadian housing starts
-Wal-Mart hosts investment community meeting (0900)
-International Monetary Fund releases World Economic Outlook (0900)
-Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins speaks on panel at IMF annual meeting (1400)
-Justin Trudeau begins two-day trip to Washington, D.C.
Wednesday, October 11
-Notable earnings: Delta Air Lines
-Fourth round of NAFTA renegotiations begins in Arlington, Virginia (runs to Oct. 15)
-IMF releases Global Financial Stability Report (0800)
-U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (1400)
Thursday, October 12
-Notable earnings: Jean Coutu, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase & Co.
-Notable data: Canadian new housing price index
-Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins speaks on panel at Institute of International Finance (1515)
-Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly delivers speech in Toronto (1200)
-Justin Trudeau begins two-day trip to Mexico City
-Ontario Securities Commission hosts Dialogue conference in Toronto, featuring CPPIB CEO Mark Machin and CIBC CEO Victor Dodig (0815)
Friday, October 13
-Notable earnings: Wells Fargo, Bank of America
-Notable data: U.S. CPI, U.S. retail sales, U.S. consumer sentiment
-OSC holds roundtable on review of women on boards and in executive positions (0900)
-Sears Canada back in court