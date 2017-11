Monday, November 13

-GE holds investor meeting (9:00 a.m. ET)

Tuesday, November 14

-Notable earnings: Home Capital Group, Canopy Growth, Martinrea, DHX Media, Home Depot, TJX

-ECB President Mario Draghi, Fed Chair Janet Yellen, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speak on panel in Frankfurt (5:00 a.m. ET)

-International Energy Agency releases monthly oil market report and world energy outlook.

Wednesday, November 15

-Notable earnings: Loblaw, Target, Cisco

-Notable data: U.S. CPI. U.S. retail sales

-Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor delivers speech in New York (7:00 p.m. ET)

Thursday, November 16

-Notable earnings: Wal-Mart, Best Buy, Gap

-Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions, Canadian manufacturing sales, ADP launches Canadian employment report

-Bank of Canada publishes semi-annual Review (10:30 a.m. ET)

-Tesla to unveil semi truck (11:00 p.m. ET)

Friday, November 17

-Notable data: Canadian CPI, U.S. industrial production

-Fifth round of NAFTA renegotiations formally begins in Mexico City (runs to Nov. 21)

-Economic Advisory Council Chair Dominic Barton delivers speech in Toronto (12:00 p.m. ET)