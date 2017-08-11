15m ago
The Week Ahead: NAFTA talks start, retail earnings
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN
Monday, August 14
- Notable earnings: Canopy Growth
- Notable data: Teranet-National Bank Canadian home price index
- Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland discusses priorities for trade with Mexico and the United States before the House Standing Committee on International Trade (1000 ET)
Tuesday, August 15
- Notable earnings: Metro, Home Depot, TJX
- Notable data: U.S. retail sales
Wednesday, August 16
- Notable earnings: Cisco, Target
- Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions, U.S. housing starts
- First round of NAFTA renegotiations begins in Washington, D.C. (continues until Aug. 20)
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (1400 ET)
Thursday, August 17
- Notable earnings: Wal-Mart, Gap
- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, U.S. industrial production
- Deadline for public comment on OSFI's proposal for stress testing uninsured mortgages
Friday, August 18
- Notable earnings: Deere & Co.
- Notable data: Canadian CPI, U.S. consumer sentiment