Monday, August 14

- Notable earnings: Canopy Growth

- Notable data: Teranet-National Bank Canadian home price index

- Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland discusses priorities for trade with Mexico and the United States before the House Standing Committee on International Trade (1000 ET)

Tuesday, August 15

- Notable earnings: Metro, Home Depot, TJX

- Notable data: U.S. retail sales

Wednesday, August 16

- Notable earnings: Cisco, Target

- Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions, U.S. housing starts

- First round of NAFTA renegotiations begins in Washington, D.C. (continues until Aug. 20)

- U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (1400 ET)

Thursday, August 17

- Notable earnings: Wal-Mart, Gap

- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, U.S. industrial production

- Deadline for public comment on OSFI's proposal for stress testing uninsured mortgages

Friday, August 18

- Notable earnings: Deere & Co.

- Notable data: Canadian CPI, U.S. consumer sentiment