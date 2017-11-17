The week ahead: Nebraska votes on Keystone XL; Black Friday kicks off holiday shopping season

Monday, November 20

-Nebraska Public Service Commission holds vote on Keystone XL pipeline route application (11:00 a.m. ET)

-Alberta Premier Rachel Notley delivers speech at Empire Club in Toronto (12:00 p.m. ET)

-CPPIB CEO Mark Machin delivers speech at Economic Club in Toronto (12:00 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, November 21

-Notable earnings: George Weston, Lowe's, HP

-Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade, U.S. existing home sales

-Fifth round of NAFTA renegotiations wraps up in Mexico City

-Rachel Notley delivers speech at Economic Club in Ottawa (12:00 p.m. ET)

-U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen in conversation with former Bank of England Governor Mervyn King in New York (6:00 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, November 22

-Notable earnings: Metro, Deere & Co.

-Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders, U.S. consumer sentiment

-Former BMO CEO Bill Downe among recipients at 2017 Philanthropy Award luncheon in Toronto (12:30 p.m. ET)

-U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (2:00 p.m. ET)

Thursday, November 23 (U.S. markets closed for Thanksgiving)

-Notable data: Canadian retail sales, Statistics Canada Employment Insurance report

-Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne starts trade mission to China

Friday, November 24 (U.S. markets close at 1:00 p.m. ET)

-Rachel Notley delivers speech to Calgary Chamber (2:00 p.m. ET)

-Deadline for provinces to file submissions to National Energy Board re: Trans Mountain constitutional questions

-Black Friday, the unofficial start for the holiday shopping season