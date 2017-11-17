2h ago
The week ahead: Nebraska votes on Keystone XL; Black Friday kicks off holiday shopping season
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN
Monday, November 20
-Nebraska Public Service Commission holds vote on Keystone XL pipeline route application (11:00 a.m. ET)
-Alberta Premier Rachel Notley delivers speech at Empire Club in Toronto (12:00 p.m. ET)
-CPPIB CEO Mark Machin delivers speech at Economic Club in Toronto (12:00 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, November 21
-Notable earnings: George Weston, Lowe's, HP
-Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade, U.S. existing home sales
-Fifth round of NAFTA renegotiations wraps up in Mexico City
-Rachel Notley delivers speech at Economic Club in Ottawa (12:00 p.m. ET)
-U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen in conversation with former Bank of England Governor Mervyn King in New York (6:00 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, November 22
-Notable earnings: Metro, Deere & Co.
-Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders, U.S. consumer sentiment
-Former BMO CEO Bill Downe among recipients at 2017 Philanthropy Award luncheon in Toronto (12:30 p.m. ET)
-U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (2:00 p.m. ET)
Thursday, November 23 (U.S. markets closed for Thanksgiving)
-Notable data: Canadian retail sales, Statistics Canada Employment Insurance report
-Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne starts trade mission to China
Friday, November 24 (U.S. markets close at 1:00 p.m. ET)
-Rachel Notley delivers speech to Calgary Chamber (2:00 p.m. ET)
-Deadline for provinces to file submissions to National Energy Board re: Trans Mountain constitutional questions
-Black Friday, the unofficial start for the holiday shopping season