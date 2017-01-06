4h ago
The Week Ahead: Obama bids farewell, Fed updates
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN
BNN's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
Monday, January 9
- Notable earnings: Aritzia
- Bank of Canada releases business outlook survey
- North American International Auto Show starts in Detroit with two press days.
- Fedspeak: Boston President Eric Rosengren delivers speech in Hartford (9 a.m. ET); Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart delivers speech in Atlanta (12:40 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, January 10
- Notable data: Canadian building permits, Canadian housing starts
- CEOs of the Big Six banks, plus CMHC CEO Evan Siddall, are among the speakers at RBC’s Canadian Bank CEO conference in Toronto.
- U.S. Energy Information Administration releases short-term energy outlook.
- Outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama delivers farewell speech in Chicago.
Wednesday, January 11
- Notable earnings: Corus Entertainment
- Donald Trump to hold news conference in New York.
- U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee begins confirmation hearing for Secretary of State Nominee Rex Tillerson.
Thursday, January 12
- Notable earnings: Shaw Communications, Cogeco, Postmedia
- Notable data: Canadian new housing price index
- Lots of Fedspeak: Philadelphia President Patrick Harker delivers speech in Malvern, PA (8:30 a.m. ET); Chicago President Charles Evans delivers speech in Naples (8:45 a.m. ET); St. Louis President James Bullard delivers speech in New York (1:15 p.m. ET); Chair Janet Yellen hosts town hall in Washington (7 p.m. ET)
Friday, January 13
- Notable earnings: JPMorgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo
- Notable data: U.S. retail sales, U.S. consumer sentiment
- Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister delivers speech in Toronto.