Monday, March 6

-BNN starts three days of coverage live on location from the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada conference in Toronto.

-CERAWeek conference starts in Houston. Speakers this week include Justin Trudeau, Albert Premier Rachel Notley, and Saudi Arabia’s energy minister.

-International Energy Agency releases five-year market outlook (1100 ET).

Tuesday, March 7

-Notable earnings: Baytex Energy, Gibson Energy, Aecon, DH Corp

-Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. trade balance

-IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde delivers speech in D.C. on the economic imperative of empowering women (1730 ET).

-U.S. Energy Information Administration releases short-term energy outlook

-OECD to release updated economic outlook (0500 ET).

Wednesday, March 8

-Notable earnings: Seven Generations, Linamar

-Notable data: Canadian building permits

-CP Rail CFO Nadeem Velani (0800 ET) and CN Rail COO Mike Cory (1215 ET) among presenters at CIBC Industrials conference.

-U.K. Chancellor Philip Hammond delivers budget speech (0730 ET).

Thursday, March 9

-Notable data: Canadian industrial capacity utilization, Canadian new housing price index

-Sun Life Financial holds investor day in Toronto.

-European Central Bank delivers rate decision (0745 ET), President Mario Draghi holds news conference (0830 ET).

Friday, March 10

-Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls

-EU leaders meet for summit in Malta.