The week ahead: Poloz meets lawmakers as earnings season rolls on
Monday, October 30
- Notable earnings: Vermilion Energy, PrairieSky Royalty, Mondelez
- Notable data: U.S. personal income and spending
- International Economic Forum of the Americas' three-day Toronto Global Forum begins
Tuesday, October 31
- Notable earnings: Shopify, WestJet, Centerra Gold, Mosaic, TransAlta, Under Armour, Pfizer, Mastercard, Archer Daniels Midland
- Notable data: Canadian GDP, Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices, S&P/Case Shiller U.S. home price index, U.S. consumer confidence
- Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins testify before House Standing Committee on Finance (3:30 p.m. ET)
- U.S. Federal Reserve starts two-day meeting
- Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford delivers remarks at Detroit Economic Club luncheon (12:35 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, November 1
- Notable earnings: Sleep Country Canada, Hudbay Minerals, Torstar, Thomson Reuters, Facebook, Tesla, Molson Coors, Kraft Heinz
- Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index, U.S. construction spending
- Automakers report monthly sales
- Imperial Oil holds update call (10 a.m. ET)
- Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins testify before Senate Standing Committee on Banking, Trade and Commerce (4;15 p.m. ET)
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision (2 p.m. ET)
- TD Bank CEO Bharat Masrani delivers speech at Economic Club event in Toronto (12 p.m. ET)
- U.S. Senate and House intelligence committees hold hearing on social media influence in 2016 election (9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. ET, respectively)
Thursday, November 2
- Notable earnings: Cenovus, BCE, Cogeco, Bombardier, Enbridge, Freshii, Saputo, Gildan Activewear, Fairfax Financial, Genworth MI Canada, Great-West Lifeco, Open Text, SNC-Lavalin, Seven Generations, Apple, Starbucks, Yum Brands
- Google hosts Go North artificial intelligence conference in Toronto
- Bank of England releases interest rate decision (8 a.m. ET)
Friday, November 3
- Notable earnings: Cara Operations, Fortis, RioCan
- Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, Canadian trade balance, U.S. non-farm payrolls, U.S. trade balance, U.S. factory orders, ISM U.S. services index
- Apple's iPhone X hits store shelves