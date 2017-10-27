The week ahead: Poloz meets lawmakers as earnings season rolls on

Monday, October 30

- Notable earnings: Vermilion Energy, PrairieSky Royalty, Mondelez

- Notable data: U.S. personal income and spending

- International Economic Forum of the Americas' three-day Toronto Global Forum begins

Tuesday, October 31

- Notable earnings: Shopify, WestJet, Centerra Gold, Mosaic, TransAlta, Under Armour, Pfizer, Mastercard, Archer Daniels Midland

- Notable data: Canadian GDP, Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices, S&P/Case Shiller U.S. home price index, U.S. consumer confidence

- Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins testify before House Standing Committee on Finance (3:30 p.m. ET)

- U.S. Federal Reserve starts two-day meeting

- Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford delivers remarks at Detroit Economic Club luncheon (12:35 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, November 1

- Notable earnings: Sleep Country Canada, Hudbay Minerals, Torstar, Thomson Reuters, Facebook, Tesla, Molson Coors, Kraft Heinz

- Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index, U.S. construction spending

- Automakers report monthly sales

- Imperial Oil holds update call (10 a.m. ET)

- Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins testify before Senate Standing Committee on Banking, Trade and Commerce (4;15 p.m. ET)

- U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision (2 p.m. ET)

- TD Bank CEO Bharat Masrani delivers speech at Economic Club event in Toronto (12 p.m. ET)

- U.S. Senate and House intelligence committees hold hearing on social media influence in 2016 election (9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. ET, respectively)

Thursday, November 2

- Notable earnings: Cenovus, BCE, Cogeco, Bombardier, Enbridge, Freshii, Saputo, Gildan Activewear, Fairfax Financial, Genworth MI Canada, Great-West Lifeco, Open Text, SNC-Lavalin, Seven Generations, Apple, Starbucks, Yum Brands

- Google hosts Go North artificial intelligence conference in Toronto

- Bank of England releases interest rate decision (8 a.m. ET)

Friday, November 3

- Notable earnings: Cara Operations, Fortis, RioCan

- Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, Canadian trade balance, U.S. non-farm payrolls, U.S. trade balance, U.S. factory orders, ISM U.S. services index

- Apple's iPhone X hits store shelves