The week ahead: Tax reform consultation period ends; Trudeau meets with premiers

Monday, October 2

-Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index

-Deadline for public comment on the government's tax reform proposals

-Alberta releases draft framework for legalized recreational cannabis (1:00 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, October 3

-OSFI Superintendent Jeremy Rudin delivers speech in Toronto (12:00 p.m. ET)

-Justin Trudeau hosts meeting with first ministers and national Indigenous leaders in Ottawa

-Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Sylvain Leduc delivers speech in Sherbrooke, Quebec (12:45 p.m. ET, remarks on BoC site at 12:30 p.m. ET)

-Former Equifax CEO Richard Smith testifies before U.S. House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee (10:00 a.m. ET)

-Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan testifies before U.S. Senate Banking Committee (10:00 a.m. ET)

-Environment and Sustainable Development Commissioner Julie Gelfand releases fall reports

-Russian Energy Week begins in Moscow and St. Petersburg (runs to Oct. 7)

-Automakers to report monthly sales

Wednesday, October 4

-Notable earnings: Monsanto, PepsiCo

-Notable data: ISM U.S. services index

-U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers opening remarks at banking conference in St. Louis (2:15 p.m. ET)

-Former Equifax CEO Richard Smith testifies before U.S. Senate Banking Committee (10:00 a.m. ET)

-Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella delivers speech at Economic Club of Washington (8:00 a.m. ET)

-Google expected to unveil new Pixel phone at launch event in San Francisco (12:00 p.m. ET)

Thursday, October 5

-Notable earnings: Aritzia, Costco

-Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. international trade balance

-U.S. Commerce Department expected to release preliminary anti-dumping duty decision for CSeries

-Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly delivers speech in Vancouver (2:30 p.m. ET)

Friday, October 6

-Notable data: Labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls