The Week Ahead: Tech, telecom earnings and BoE rate decision

BNN sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, January 30

Notable data: U.S. personal income and outlays

Six-week Parliament break comes to an end as House of Commons resumes sitting

Canadian Ambassador to U.S. David MacNaughton delivers speech in Toronto (12 p.m. ET)

Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Sylvain Leduc testifies before House Finance Committee (3:30 p.m. ET). Official topic of his appearance is “Canadian Real Estate Market and Home Ownership.”

Bank of Japan rate decision (10 p.m. ET).

Tuesday, January 31

Notable earnings: Apple (AAPL.O), Exxon Mobil (XOM.N), MasterCard (MA.N), UPS (UPS.N), Pfizer (PFE.N), Valero (VLO.N)

Notable data: Canadian GDP, Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices, S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. home price index, U.S. consumer confidence

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz delivers speech in Edmonton (5:35 p.m. ET) and news conference (6:40 p.m. ET)

U.K. lawmakers to vote on draft law for triggering Article 50.

Toronto Real Estate Board to release 2017 outlook.

Wednesday, February 1

-Notable earnings: Facebook (FB.O), Mattel (MAT.O), Altria (MO.N), CGI Group (GIBa.TO)

Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index

Automakers to report monthly U.S. sales.

FOMC rate decision (2 p.m. ET)

Thursday, February 2

Notable earnings: BCE (BCE.TO), Manitoba Telecom (MBT.TO), Saputo (SAP.TO), Open Text (OTC.TO), Amazon.com (AMZN.O), ConocoPhillips (COP.N), Merck (MRK.N), Visa (V.N), Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.N)

Bank of England rate decision (7 a.m. ET).

Friday, February 3

Notable earnings: Norbord (OSB.TO)

Notable data: U.S. non-farm payrolls, U.S. factory orders, ISM U.S. services index

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans delivers speech (9:15 a.m. ET)