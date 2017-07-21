BNN sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, July 24

-Notable earnings: PrairieSky Royalty, Alphabet, Halliburton

-Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade, U.S. existing home sales

-Joint ministerial monitoring committee meets in Russia to discuss OPEC/Non-OPEC production cuts

Tuesday, July 25

-Notable earnings: CN Rail, Celestica, Toromont Industries, Caterpillar, Freeport-McMoran, McDonald's, GM, Mondelez, 3M, AT&T, Newmont Mining, Chipotle, Texas Instruments

-Notable data: S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home price index, U.S. consumer confidence

-U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross delivers speech at Economic Club of Washington (1200 ET)

-U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting begins

-Citigroup holds investor day meeting (0845 ET)

Wednesday, July 26

-Notable earnings: Loblaw, Suncor, Canfor, Goldcorp, Barrick Gold, Agnico Eagle, Methanex, Lundin Mining, Vermilion Energy, Calfrac Well Service, Ford, Boeing, Coca-Cola, Facebook, Whole Foods, Norfolk Southern,

-Notable data: U.S. new home sales

-Donald Trump Junior and Paul Manafort testify before U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee. (1000 ET; Trump and Manafort speak on second panel)

-U.S. Federal Reserve releases rate decision (1400 ET)

Thursday, July 27

-Notable earnings: Cenovus, MEG Energy, Crescent Point Energy, Cameco, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan, Teck Resources, Yamana Gold, Fairfax Financial, Maple Leaf Foods, Royal Dutch Shell, Verizon, UPS, ConocoPhillips, P&G, MasterCard, Amazon.com, Intel, Twitter, Starbucks, Electronic Arts

-Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders

Friday, July 28

-Notable earnings: Bombardier, Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Fortis, Norbord, George Weston, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Merck

-Notable data: Canadian GDP, U.S. GDP, U.S. consumer sentiment

-Tesla holds party for handover of first Model 3s