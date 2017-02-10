The Week Ahead: Trudeau heads to Washington, earnings continue

BNN sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, February 13

-Notable earnings: DHX Media, Restaurant Brands International, TMX Group, Gluskin Sheff

-Justin Trudeau to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.

Tuesday, February 14

-Notable earnings: CAE, Yellow Pages, Canopy Growth, Keyera, Molson Coors

-Notable data: Teranet-National Bank house price index

-Fed Chair Janet Yellen delivers round one of semiannual monetary policy report to Congress with testimony before Senate Banking Committee. (1000 ET)

-Other Fedspeakers: Richmond President Jeffrey Lacker (0850 ET), Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart (1250 ET), Dallas President Robert Kaplan (1300 ET)

Wednesday, February 15

-Notable earnings: Teck Resources, Barrick Gold, Aginco Eagle, Goldcorp, Sun Life Financial, First Capital Realty, Cineplex, Shopify, PepsiCo, Cisco Systems, Kraft Heinz

-Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, Canadian existing home sales, U.S. CPI, U.S. retail sales, U.S. industrial production

-Yellen delivers round two of congressional testimony with remarks before House Financial Services Committee (1000 ET)

-More Fedspeakers: Boston President Eric Rosengren (1200 ET), Philadelphia President Patrick Harker (1245 ET)

-Hydro-Quebec CEO Eric Martel delivers speech in Toronto (1200 ET).

Thursday, February 16

-Notable earnings: RioCan, Canadian Tire, Bombardier, Encana, Cenovus, TransCanada, Inter Pipeline, Fortis, West Fraser Timber, Western Forest Products, Finning International, Yamana Gold, Kinross, Sherritt, Industrial Alliance, Fairfax Financial, Equitable Group, CI Financial, Aimia

-Notable data: Monthly EI claims report, U.S. housing starts

-CIBC CEO Victor Dodig delivers speech in Toronto (1200)

-Justin Trudeau begins two-day visit to Europe, includes address to European Parliament

Friday, February 17

-Notable earnings: Enbridge, Air Canada, Deere & Co.

-Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions