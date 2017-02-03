The Week Ahead: Trump to meet with Japan PM, Airbnb speech in Toronto and Canadian trade balance

BNN sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, February 6

-Notable earnings: Toromont Industries, Hasbro

-0900: ECB President Mario Draghi testifies before European Parliament

-U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Tom Donohue discusses Canada-U.S. trade at event in Ottawa (1200 ET)

Tuesday, February 7

-Notable earnings: WestJet, Genworth MI Canada, Mosaic, Archer Daniels Midland, General Motors, Mondelez, Walt Disney Co., BP Plc

-Notable data: Canadian trade balance, Canadian building permits, U.S. trade balance

Wednesday, February 8

-Notable earnings: Suncor, Home Capital Group, Intact Financial, Canfor, Whole Foods Market, Lions Gate Entertainment

-StatsCan to release 2016 Census data on population size and growth (0830 ET)

-Airbnb Head of Global Policy Chris Lehane delivers speech in Toronto (1200 ET)

Thursday, February 9

-Notable earnings: Manulife Financial, Brookfield Asset Management, Great-West Lifeco, Thomson Reuters, Canaccord Genuity, Agrium, Precision Drilling, Cameco, Telus, Cliffs Natural Resources, Coca-Cola, Yum! Brands, Twitter

-Notable data: Canadian new housing price index

-Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri delivers speech in London, Ontario (1135 ET; BoC releases remarks at 1120 ET)

-BCE CEO George Cope delivers keynote at Toronto Board of Trade annual dinner (1900 ET)

-St. Louis Fed President James Bullard delivers speech in St. Louis (0910 ET)

-Chicago Fed President Charles Evans delivers speech in Chicago (1310 ET)

-Mexico’s central bank to announce rate decision (1400 ET)

Friday, February 10

-Notable earnings: Hydro One, Emera

-Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, University of Michigan U.S. consumer sentiment index, China trade balance

-Fed Vice-Chair Stanley Fischer delivers speech in Coventry, U.K. (0730 ET)

-Donald Trump expected to meet with Japan PM Shinzo Abe in Washington