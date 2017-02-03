4h ago
The Week Ahead: Trump to meet with Japan PM, Airbnb speech in Toronto and Canadian trade balance
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN
BNN sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
Monday, February 6
-Notable earnings: Toromont Industries, Hasbro
-0900: ECB President Mario Draghi testifies before European Parliament
-U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Tom Donohue discusses Canada-U.S. trade at event in Ottawa (1200 ET)
Tuesday, February 7
-Notable earnings: WestJet, Genworth MI Canada, Mosaic, Archer Daniels Midland, General Motors, Mondelez, Walt Disney Co., BP Plc
-Notable data: Canadian trade balance, Canadian building permits, U.S. trade balance
Wednesday, February 8
-Notable earnings: Suncor, Home Capital Group, Intact Financial, Canfor, Whole Foods Market, Lions Gate Entertainment
-StatsCan to release 2016 Census data on population size and growth (0830 ET)
-Airbnb Head of Global Policy Chris Lehane delivers speech in Toronto (1200 ET)
Thursday, February 9
-Notable earnings: Manulife Financial, Brookfield Asset Management, Great-West Lifeco, Thomson Reuters, Canaccord Genuity, Agrium, Precision Drilling, Cameco, Telus, Cliffs Natural Resources, Coca-Cola, Yum! Brands, Twitter
-Notable data: Canadian new housing price index
-Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri delivers speech in London, Ontario (1135 ET; BoC releases remarks at 1120 ET)
-BCE CEO George Cope delivers keynote at Toronto Board of Trade annual dinner (1900 ET)
-St. Louis Fed President James Bullard delivers speech in St. Louis (0910 ET)
-Chicago Fed President Charles Evans delivers speech in Chicago (1310 ET)
-Mexico’s central bank to announce rate decision (1400 ET)
Friday, February 10
-Notable earnings: Hydro One, Emera
-Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, University of Michigan U.S. consumer sentiment index, China trade balance
-Fed Vice-Chair Stanley Fischer delivers speech in Coventry, U.K. (0730 ET)
-Donald Trump expected to meet with Japan PM Shinzo Abe in Washington