BNN sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, January 23

- Notable earnings: McDonald's, Halliburton, Yahoo

- Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade

- Justin Trudeau starts two-day cabinet retreat in Calgary

Tuesday, January 24

- Notable earnings: AGF Management, Metro, CN Rail, Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, 3M, Alcoa, Lockheed Martin

- Notable data: U.S. existing home sales

- U.K. Supreme Court to issue ruling on whether Theresa May’s government can launch the formal Brexit process via Article 50 without parliamentary approval.

- U.S. Congressional Budget Office releases long-term budget and economic outlook for 2017-2027.

Wednesday, January 25

- Notable earnings: Methanex, Boeing, United Technologies, Freeport McMoran, Norfolk Southern, eBay

- CIBC's three-day institutional investor conference starts in Whistler

Thursday, January 26

- Notable earnings: Rogers Communications, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan, Celestica, Tembec, Caterpillar, Intel, Microsoft, Alphabet, Ford, Starbucks, PayPal

- Notable data: Canadian payroll employment, earnings and hours; U.S. trade balance; U.S. new home sales, U.S. leading indicators

Friday, January 27

- Notable earnings: Honeywell, Chevron

- Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders, U.S. GDP, U.S. consumer sentiment

- Canopy Growth, Mettrum Health shareholders to vote on $430-million takeover