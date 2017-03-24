Here are some of the notable scheduled events for next week. Keep an eye on the futures calendar in the Hub for updates. And be ready for follow up on Monday after this weekend’s meeting of OPEC ministers in Kuwait.

Monday, March 27

- Finance Minister Bill Morneau delivers speech in Calgary at Chamber of Commerce event (1:30 p.m. ET).

- Interim Conservative Party Leader Rona Ambrose delivers speech at Toronto Board of Trade event (8 a.m. ET).

- Chicago Fed President Charles Evans delivers speech in Madrid (1:15 p.m. ET).

Tuesday, March 28

- Notable data: S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home price index, U.S. consumer confidence

- Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz delivers speech in Oshawa (10:05 a.m. ET, remarks on BoC site at 9:50 a.m. ET; plus news conference at 11:10 a.m. ET).

- Quebec government tables 2017 budget.

- Kansas City Fed President Esther George delivers speech in Oklahoma (12:45 p.m. ET).

Wednesday, March 29

- Notable earnings: Lululemon

- National Bank Financial holds two-day financial services conference.

- U.K. government to trigger Article 50, starting official Brexit negotiations.

- Samsung holds launch event for S8 Galaxy smartphone.

- Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren delivers speech in Boston (11:30 a.m. ET)

Thursday, March 30

- Notable data: Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices, U.S. GDP

- Notable earnings: Dollarama

- C.D. Howe and School of Public Policy hold two-day conference in Toronto on the future of financial advice in Canada.

- CIBC hosts real estate conference in Toronto;

- TD Bank holds its annual general meeting in Toronto (9:30 a.m. ET).

Friday, March 31

- Notable data: Canadian GDP, U.S. personal income and spending, U.S. consumer sentiment

- Notable earnings: BlackBerry

- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board CEO Mark Machin delivers speech at Toronto Board of Trade event (12 p.m. ET).