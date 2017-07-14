The Week Ahead: U.S. rolls out NAFTA plan; Rogers earnings

BNN sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, July 17

- Notable earnings: Netflix

- Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions, CREA monthly home sales report

- Alberta Premier Rachel Notley hosts three-day Council of the Federation meeting of premiers in Edmonton

- U.S. expected to publish objectives for NAFTA negotiations.

Tuesday, July 18

- Notable earnings: Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Kinder Morgan, IBM, CSX, Johnson & Johnson

Wednesday, July 19

- Notable earnings: CP Rail, Morgan Stanley, Qualcomm, American Express

- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, U.S. housing starts

- U.S.-China Comprehensive Economic Dialogue in Washington, featuring senior government officials

Thursday, July 20

- Notable earnings: Rogers Communications, West Fraser Timber, eBay, Microsoft, Visa

- Notable data: StatsCan EI report

- European Central Bank releases rate decision (7:45 a.m. ET); followed by President Mario Draghi news conference (8:30 a.m. ET)

Friday, July 21

- Notable earnings: Husky Energy, Encana, Schlumberger, GE

- Notable data: Canadian retail sales, Canadian CPI