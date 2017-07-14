2h ago
The Week Ahead: U.S. rolls out NAFTA plan; Rogers earnings
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN
Monday, July 17
- Notable earnings: Netflix
- Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions, CREA monthly home sales report
- Alberta Premier Rachel Notley hosts three-day Council of the Federation meeting of premiers in Edmonton
- U.S. expected to publish objectives for NAFTA negotiations.
Tuesday, July 18
- Notable earnings: Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Kinder Morgan, IBM, CSX, Johnson & Johnson
Wednesday, July 19
- Notable earnings: CP Rail, Morgan Stanley, Qualcomm, American Express
- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, U.S. housing starts
- U.S.-China Comprehensive Economic Dialogue in Washington, featuring senior government officials
Thursday, July 20
- Notable earnings: Rogers Communications, West Fraser Timber, eBay, Microsoft, Visa
- Notable data: StatsCan EI report
- European Central Bank releases rate decision (7:45 a.m. ET); followed by President Mario Draghi news conference (8:30 a.m. ET)
Friday, July 21
- Notable earnings: Husky Energy, Encana, Schlumberger, GE
- Notable data: Canadian retail sales, Canadian CPI