The Week Ahead: Yellen on U.S. job market, CRTC telecom announcement
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN
BNN sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
Monday, December 19
-Release of new C-Suite survey
-Bill Morneau meets in Ottawa with provincial/territorial finance ministers. Closing news conference expected at 1630 ET
-Fed Chair Janet Yellen delivers speech on state of the U.S. job market (1330 ET)
Tuesday, December 20
-Notable earnings: BlackBerry, Nike, FedEx
-Notable data: EI claims, Canadian wholesale trade
-Bank of Japan delivers rate decision
Wednesday, December 21
-Notable data: U.S. existing home sales
-Justin Trudeau speaks at Calgary Chamber of Commerce event (0900 ET)
-CRTC to release announcement on basic telecommunications services (1600 ET)
Thursday, December 22
-Notable data: Canadian retail sales, Canadian CPI, U.S. durable goods orders, U.S. GDP, U.S. personal income and spending
-Russian President Vladimir Putin holds year-end news conference (0400 ET)
Friday, December 23
-Notable data: Canadian GDP, U.S. new home sales, U.S. consumer sentiment