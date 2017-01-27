The Week Ahead: Yellen on U.S. job market, CRTC telecom announcement

BNN sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, December 19

-Release of new C-Suite survey

-Bill Morneau meets in Ottawa with provincial/territorial finance ministers. Closing news conference expected at 1630 ET

-Fed Chair Janet Yellen delivers speech on state of the U.S. job market (1330 ET)

Tuesday, December 20

-Notable earnings: BlackBerry, Nike, FedEx

-Notable data: EI claims, Canadian wholesale trade

-Bank of Japan delivers rate decision

Wednesday, December 21

-Notable data: U.S. existing home sales

-Justin Trudeau speaks at Calgary Chamber of Commerce event (0900 ET)

-CRTC to release announcement on basic telecommunications services (1600 ET)

Thursday, December 22

-Notable data: Canadian retail sales, Canadian CPI, U.S. durable goods orders, U.S. GDP, U.S. personal income and spending

-Russian President Vladimir Putin holds year-end news conference (0400 ET)

Friday, December 23

-Notable data: Canadian GDP, U.S. new home sales, U.S. consumer sentiment