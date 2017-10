'This is a win-win-win situation for everyone': Airbus CEO on Bombardier partnership

Airbus and Bombardier announced a partnership in which Airbus will own a 50.01 per cent stake in Bombardier's CSeries program. Bombardier will own 31 per cent and the Quebec government's investment agency will own 19 per cent.

Airbus sent the following series of tweets after the partnership was announced.

"This partnership secures the #CSeries and its industrial operations in Canada, UK & China but we also bring new jobs to the US" Tom Enders — Airbus (@Airbus) October 16, 2017

"This is a win win win situation for everyone: our airline customers, the #CSeries, our industrial operations and Airbus" Tom Enders — Airbus (@Airbus) October 16, 2017

"We're thrilled to welcome Airbus in the #CSeries programme. It's the right partnership for us" Alain Bellemare - @Bombardier Pdt & CEO — Airbus (@Airbus) October 16, 2017