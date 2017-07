'This is disappointing': Churchill left in limbo after Omnitrax says it won't pay for rail repairs

Mayor of Churchill calls for emergency meeting to get rail back in service

CHURCHILL, Man. -- Omnitrax says the flooded-out rail line to Churchill, Man., could be fixed before this winter, but the company won't be putting up the money to do it.

Omnitrax officials said Tuesday the price tag for the repairs would be between $20 million and $60 million and the work would take 60 days, starting at the beginning of September and finishing at the end of October -- if no major issues arise.

But they said Denver-based Omnitrax has already put more than $75 million into the track -- the only route into the community by land -- between 1997 and 2015.

"We just can't make sense out of investing more money into this railway," said spokesman Peter Touesnard.

The province responded with a terse statement.

"What was made clear (Tuesday) by senior Omnitrax officials is that they are not prepared to repair, maintain or operate the rail line," said Infrastructure Minister Blaine Pedersen.

"It appears that they intend to abandon the line."

Churchill mayor concerned about washed-out rail track On Commodities, we check back in with Michael Spence, mayor of Churchill, MB. When we previously spoke with him, the Churchill rail was shutting down its grain service. Now, severe flooding in Manitoba has washed out parts of the rail. Spence says, "We need to deal with this right now. We can't have a spring deadline."

Churchill Mayor Mike Spence said something has to be done: "This is not acceptable."

“It’s pretty critical that the line get up and running,” he told BNN in an interview Wednesday. “This is definitely an emergency situation.”

“This is disappointing," he added. "You’ve got the infrastructure, we don’t have a vision…and it’s really disappointing that the federal and provincial governments are not putting this a priority.”

The subarctic community of 900 on the western shore of Hudson Bay has been looking for help since the rail line was severely damaged by flooding in May.

"We're slowly getting used to being a fly-in, fly-out community," said resident Joe Stover, adding they've been left with a lot of confusion and waiting.

"People are still in that limbo stage where you don't really know what's going to go on. You prepare for it, I suppose, but you don't really think that far ahead, like it's going to happen until you actually know it's going to happen."

Without the rail line, goods and people have to be flown in to Churchill at a much higher cost.

On Monday, the province said it will increase its subsidy for milk, infant formula and fresh fruit and vegetables. Right now a four-litre jug of milk is costing $12.

The federal government had previously extended its Nutrition North food subsidy program to Churchill.

