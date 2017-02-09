Thomson Reuters posts higher fourth-quarter net income

Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO) said Thursday its fourth quarter profit rose, reflecting a gain on the sale of a business, and forecast revenue will grow this year at a low single-digit per centage rate.

The news and information company reported net earnings of US$2.24 billion, or US$3.03 per share, compared with US$417 million, or 53 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding charges and earnings from discontinued operations, the company earned 60 cents per share, 2 cents above the analysts' average forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"This is another steady quarter of progress," Chief Executive Jim Smith said in an interview.

Revenue of US$2.86 billion was slightly below Wall Street estimates of US$2.89 billion. In Thomson Reuters' largest segment, Financial and Risk, which provides news and analytics, sales rose 1 per cent to US$1.5 billion.

The division showed cancellations outpacing sales for the first time in 11 quarters, but net sales were up for the year as a whole, the third year of growth.

Economic conditions and cutbacks by big European banks, and to a lesser extent in Russia and Brazil, impacted the financial business this quarter, CEO Smith said.

"I don't think, there's ever been a more uncertain time," Smith said, adding the company is well-positioned to help clients. "If you look at changing regulation, changing tax regimes, all of those activities produce work for lawyers, tax accountants, exactly our end users."

Revenues at the Legal division were flat at US$864 million; Tax & Accounting revenue increased 2 per cent to US$416 million.

In October, the company closed its sale of the intellectual property & science business for US$3.55 billion.

Earlier this week, the company acquired Clarient Global LLC, a platform for client and customer data, and Avox Limited, a UK-based leading supplier of legal entity data. Terms were not disclosed.

Smith said the company was open to making strategic, 'tuck-in' deals but overall M&A was not going to be a large aspect of its strategy going forward.

Thomson Reuters, parent of Reuters News, competes for financial customers with Bloomberg LP and News Corp's (NWSA.O) Dow Jones unit. The Reuters unit's sales rose 5 per cent in the fourth quarter to US$77 million.

Thomson Reuters said its board had approved a 2-cent increase to its annual dividend, to US$1.38 per share, and would boost its stock buyback by US$1 billion.

The company said it aimed to accelerate revenue growth in 2017, forecasting a low-single digit sales increase, before currency, and adjusted earnings per share of US$2.35, in line with current Wall Street estimates.