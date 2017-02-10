Three former SNC Lavalin execs acquitted of bribery charges

TORONTO -- Three former top executives of SNC-Lavalin have been acquitted in an international bribery case.

An Ontario Superior Court justice dismissed the case today at the prosecution's request.

Kevin Wallace, Ramesh Shah, and Zulfiquar Ali Bhuiyan had pleaded not guilty.

The case related to alleged bribery of foreign officials about a construction contract in Bangladesh.

Last month, Superior Court Justice Ian Nordheimer ruled that wiretap evidence had to be excluded.

As a result, the prosecution on Friday elected to call no evidence and the accused were acquitted, a prosecution spokeswoman said.

Wallace, a former vice-president, was initially arrested and charged in 2013.