Three of Big Five banks up prime mortgage rates

Three of Canada’s big banks increased prime mortgage rates on Wednesday.

Hours after the Bank of Canada’s decision to increase its key interest rate 25 basis points to 0.75 per cent, Royal Bank (RY.TO), TD Bank (TD.TO), and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) all upped their prime lending rates.

RBC was first to move, raising its prime rate 25 basis points higher to 2.95 per cent, effective July 13.

TD and BMO followed suit with identical moves later in the afternoon.