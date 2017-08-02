Tim Hortons’ same-store sales swoon sends parent company to revenue miss

A second consecutive quarter of declining same-store sales at Tim Hortons helped send Restaurant Brands International to a second-quarter revenue miss.

The company, which also counts Burger King and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen among its stable of quick-service restaurants, saw sales at Tim Hortons locations open at least a year fall 0.8 per cent in the quarter, offsetting a larger than expected gain at Burger King.

Restaurant Brands’ adjusted profit rose to 51 cents U.S. per share in the second quarter on US$1.13 billion in total revenue. Analysts, on average, expected 45 cents in adjusted earnings per share and US$1.15 billion in revenue.

Restaurant Brands has been entirely reliant on opening new Tim Hortons locations to increase overall revenue in recent quarters, with the number of restaurants increasing more than four per cent over the course of the last year, though overall sales growth has lagged the rate of new location growth.

The decline in Tim Hortons’ same-store sales comes at a particularly sensitive time for the company, as franchisees allege corporate parent 3G Capital is eroding the brand’s quality due to aggressive cost-cutting. About half of the chain’s Canadian franchisees formed a coalition in March dubbed the Great White North Franchisee Association, and last month filed a $500-million class action lawsuit over the matter.

Though issues remain at home, Restaurant Brands is betting international expansion will help reverse Tim Hortons’ fortunes. The company reported Tuesday that it is bringing the nameplate to Spain, forming a joint venture with an unidentified party to launch Tim Hortons on the Iberian peninsula. The move follows Tim Hortons’ foray into the United Kingdom earlier this year.