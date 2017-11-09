Canada's biggest stock exchange operator, TMX Group Ltd, reported a 32.4 per cent rise in third quarter profit late on Thursday, helped by a decrease in operating expenses, including the effect of selling businesses.

Net income attributable to the group's shareholders for the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to $51.9 million, or 94 cents per share, from $39.2 million or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 7.9 per cent to $166.1 million.