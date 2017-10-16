{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    1h ago

    TMX Group signs memorandum of understanding with Shenzhen Stock Exchange

    The Canadian Press

    TMX Group TSX Toronto Stock Exchange

    TMX Group , BNN

    TMX Group Ltd. (X.TO) has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange aimed at improving economic co-operation

    The companies say they want to connect investors and companies in the technology and innovation sectors in the two countries.

    Under the five-year agreement, TMX Group and SZSE plan to create the China-Canada Technology and Innovation Companies Service Initiative.

    They say the initiative will include a combination of existing services, facilities and networks.

    The companies also say they may explore the possibility of creating trading, and clearing and settlement connections between Canada and China.

    The agreement was approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission last month.