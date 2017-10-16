TMX Group signs memorandum of understanding with Shenzhen Stock Exchange

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

TMX Group Ltd. (X.TO) has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange aimed at improving economic co-operation

The companies say they want to connect investors and companies in the technology and innovation sectors in the two countries.

Under the five-year agreement, TMX Group and SZSE plan to create the China-Canada Technology and Innovation Companies Service Initiative.

They say the initiative will include a combination of existing services, facilities and networks.

The companies also say they may explore the possibility of creating trading, and clearing and settlement connections between Canada and China.

The agreement was approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission last month.