TORONTO -- Luxury real estate sales have risen in Toronto, but have fallen in Vancouver, according to new figures from Re/Max.

The data shows that between January and July this year, sales of luxury properties with a price tag of $3 million or more rose 57 per cent year-over-year in Toronto, but fell 40 per cent in Vancouver.

However, luxury condo sales in Vancouver increased 11 per cent year-over-year.

“During the first seven months of 2017, demand for luxury properties in the GTA remained strong, with sales rising by 30 per cent year-over-year,” said Christopher Alexander, regional director of RE/MAX INTEGRA Ontario-Atlantic Canada Region said in a release. “That being said, in recent months many buyers across the GTA have moved to the sideline and are taking a wait-and-see approach to get a better sense of where the market is headed in the long-term following the introduction of the Fair Housing Plan.”

In April, the Ontario government introduced its 16-part Fair Housing Plan, which included a tax of 15 per cent on buyers in the Greater Golden Horseshoe area — which stretches from Niagara Region to Peterborough — who are not citizens, permanent residents or Canadian corporations. A similar tax was introduced in Vancouver last summer.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of the story included incorrect information as a result of a mistake in the source data.